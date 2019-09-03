Secure and consistent calibration data management with AVL CRETA 5R3

September 3, 2019 – 9am (Stuttgart) | 12:30pm (New Delhi)

Handling calibration data for different types of vehicle control units is becoming ever more complex as a result of today’s agile processes and increasing levels of functionality. Traditional approaches with weekly review meetings, manual data checks and inspecting data in real vehicle test fleets is becoming impossible due to the large number of changes and adaptions.

In this 60-minute webinar, Szalai Zsolt, Content Manager and Nikolas Schuch, Department Manager at AVL, demonstrate how to structure the important areas of calibration datasets, where reviews take place on a peer-to-peer basis. This ensures that highly critical changes—or late changes in critical areas—are always reviewed and checked by other specialists.

To keep a high level of consistency in calibration variants it is crucial that automated functions help lead calibrators to recognise and quickly understand differences, define templates and evaluate the impact of changes. AVL is using a regression analysis to makes sure the quality of the calibration datasets is constantly under review for an improved calibration release.

