Road Digitalization for Virtual Testing, from Office to Testbed Applications

November 26, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

The ever-increasing volume of outdoor measurements implies a high demand for development process efficiency. The RDE legislation has furthermore dramatically increased the need for real-world testing and poses new challenges for front-loading the development of RDE tests for powertrain systems. Each vehicle and powertrain developer need to distribute the RDE-relevant development efforts across different test, validation and development environments – from vehicle to system, component testbeds or pure virtual environments – supported by vehicle and environment simulation.

With the Smart Mobile Solutions Simulation Package, AVL has created an easy way to move tests from outdoor testing to the testbed and to office simulation environments to virtually investigate critical scenarios upfront.

In this 60-minute webinar, AVL experts Emre Kural, Department Manager for Virtual Testing in AVL IODP-X, and Konstantina Kanellopoulou, Customer Loyalty Manager provide an overview about AVL technologies and software solutions in the direction of road digitalization.

