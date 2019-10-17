Redefining in-vehicle testing and calibration

October 17, 2019 – 9am (Stuttgart) | 12:30pm (New Delhi)

In order to meet all the requirements of real-world driving, automakers need to see how their cars perform in extreme environments. As a result, they might ship them for testing in the heat of Spain, the icy cold of Sweden, or up in the high-altitude of the Alps.

Test engineers must tick off a wide array of maneuvers in a wide range of different settings, from urban to rural, country lane to freeway. It is extremely expensive, takes a significant amount of time, and uses a lot of manpower with one person driving, another conducting the tests and support teams all involved.

In-vehicle testing is still in the dark ages; it is very unstructured, labour-intensive, lacking in connectivity and data is not stored in a central place. This results in data siloes and security issues, and the entire development phase is full of weaknesses. As such, AVL is revolutionising the process.

In this 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Marijn Hollander and Nadia Kanellopoulou discuss how Smart Mobile Solutions can help to improve the whole workflow of calibration and testing in the vehicle and show some use-cases relevant to powertrain electrification and ADAS.

