Realizing an end-to-end vehicle-to-cloud communication framework

May 4, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

In just a few years, connected cars will become the predominant form of automotive transportation, and connected vehicle data shows great promise as a foundation for mobility services that bring value to drivers, communities, service providers and automotive manufacturers.

GENIVI is actively investigating essential standards and solutions to enable a data-driven, connected vehicle software architecture as an important step towards achieving the seamless coupling of the in-vehicle and back-end architectures, and delivering an end-to-end vehicle computing platform.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, Kevin Valdek, CTO, High-Mobility (www.high-mobility.com) and Gunnar Andersson, GENIVI Development Lead, will present a proposed end-to-end vehicle-to-cloud communication framework, which, according to some OEM sources is what the automotive industry needs. They will discuss the rationale behind the design choices and outline a plan to implement a proof-of-concept demonstrator in order to validate the reference architecture.

Webinar attendees will learn about: