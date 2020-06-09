Post Euro-6 emission testing: The impact on emission and energy measurements on chassis dyno testbeds

July 2, 2020 – 10am EDT | 4pm CET

Post Euro-6 emission regulations will affect vehicles with pure internal combustion engines (ICE) as well as hybrid, battery and fuel cell electric vehicles. As well as a further tightening of limits, a requirement to analyse additional pollutants is expected. This webinar focuses on the devices required for a chassis dyno testbed, and the effects of Post Euro-6.

Key topics and takeaways:

The emission limits for NOx will be reduced and there is already a focus on NO2 due to its role in urban air quality

A measurement system for additional pollutants such as N2O, NH3, alcohols and aldehydes will be required for certification

In terms of the particle number, measurement of smaller particles down to 10nm is required

To cope with RDE requirements, efficiency is key, and OEMs are keen to run RDE cycles in chassis dynos as well as in powertrain and engine testbeds

To be ready for Post Euro-6 emission testing, only minor upgrades of an existing emission chassis dyno testbed will be necessary

