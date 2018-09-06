Optimising the human centric experience by improving ADAS performance

September 6, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Register for this webinar

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

If advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are to offer consumers the required degree of safety and expected levels of comfort, in-depth testing is vital.

In this 60-minute webinar, Erich Ramschak, Senior Product Manager at AVL, explains how AVL’s unique technology is used for the calibration and testing of assisted driving features, with perceived safety and comfort validated through fully automated and objective assessments.