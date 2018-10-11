Optimising the configuration of Truck & Bus powertrains

October 11, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Heavy-duty commercial vehicle powertrains must be extremely robust and powerful to handle the daily demands of operation. At the same time, looming CO2 limits and more stringent pollutant criteria mean they must also be efficient and clean.

In this 60-minute webinar, experts from AVL will discuss the importance of optimising the interaction between individual components and systems within the powertrain, and how to balance the vehicle’s attributes for successful brand positioning.

Christoph Schörghuber, Lead Engineer, System Simulation, Commercial Vehicles and Gernot Hasenbichler, Product Manager Commercial Vehicle On-Road at AVL, will focus on how the company´s unique methodology and tools are applied to meet these challenges. Key talking points will include how to combine AVL Cruise M and AVL Cameo for a model-based approach, and how a holistic approach is required in order to control product cost whilst achieving the same, or improved, vehicle performance, noise and reliability.