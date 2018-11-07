Optimising hybrid vehicles in a world of increasing powertrain complexity

November 7, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

As electrification of the transport sector continues to grow, hybrid powertrains are becoming increasingly complex.

In order to capture the interactions between conflicting attributes and reduce product development time and cost, improved virtual tool chains are required.

A system level optimisation approach allows for robust cost/benefit trade-offs, and can better inform powertrain architecture decisions.

In this 60-minute webinar, Joshua Dalby, Principal Engineer at Ricardo, will present Ricardo’s system optimisation methods utilising an integrated co-simulation approach, known as IMBD. This approach enables simultaneous optimisation of vehicle energy usage and the calibration of powertrain sub-systems through real-time simulation models and industry-leading design of experience (DoE) tools.