Open source solutions in autonomous driving: safety is more than an afterthought

In the automotive industry, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems were one of the early adopters of open source operating systems, namely Linux. Today’s innovation and success with IVIs can largely be attributed to this approach.

Collaborative efforts such as the GENIVI Alliance and Automotive Grade Linux—where automakers, suppliers, and their competitors agree to share common elements of the IVI software stack—are enabling rapid development in this area.

In an effort to reduce the development cost and lead time of various advanced technologies like autonomous driving, connected vehicle services, and powertrain electrification, the utilisation of open source solutions has grown significantly. With safety being the utmost priority for any car maker, developing these advanced technologies with open source solutions, such as operating systems and tool chains, presents a higher level of risk.

In this 60-minute webinar, David A. LaRue, Senior Principal Systems Engineer, Autonomy and Functional Safety, and Bhargav Chava, Functional Safety Engineer, ADAS and AD at FEV, highlight the challenges of using open source solutions in safety critical applications. In addition, they underline the importance of focusing on safety from the outset whenever integrating open source solutions, and to not leave it as an afterthought in the development life cycle.