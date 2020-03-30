Modern day E-Cockpit architecture: approaches and challenges

April 16, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Automotive ECU architecture and network design are currently undergoing major changes. Several automakers are working on ECU consolidation, which helps to reduce the amount of hardware and wiring in vehicles. The automotive E-Cockpit system is an example of a consolidated ECU, where sub-domains such as IVI, IC and HUD are controlled by a single system on a chip (SoC).

The isolation of application domains and the sharing of hardware and software resources are key requirements for consolidation. Virtualization technologies play an important role in achieving isolation and resource sharing in an E-Cockpit. Hypervisors and containers are two core technologies commonly used for virtualization. Hypervisors are being considered by several automakers in their current architectures, and containers are already popular in enterprise solutions, and have recently gained attention in automotive systems. They offer an alternate way for virtualization with reduced cost and lesser overheads, and are now being evaluated by the automotive industry.

Automakers and Tier 1s have to deal with the challenge of choosing the appropriate architecture for their E-Cockpit systems. A number of factors, such as cost, scalability, security, functional safety, performance and reliability are to be considered for making the right architectural decision.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, Shehan P R, Renjith G and Vikrant Bhangay of Tata Elxsi provide a high-level overview of approaches for modern day E-Cockpit architecture and the various challenges involved.