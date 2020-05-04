Model-based systems engineering for standardized simulation frameworks applied to BEV development

May 26, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

In automotive software development, simulation models are becoming increasingly important—especially in the early phases of product verification—leading to the need for increasingly complex simulation models.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, experts from FEV will show how a standardized simulation framework development using interdisciplinary and model-based systems engineering can help to shorten development times, increase test coverage and ultimately benefit overall product quality. A battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be used as a case study.

During the webinar, Dr. Jens Ewald, Senior Project Manager, FEV and Christian Granrath, Research Assistant, FEV will present a generic standard simulation architecture that can be easily adapted to different BEV architecture variants; and for vehicle powertrain components, the presenters will discuss a standardized simulation interface structure that they have published. Attendees will also learn about a toolchain that facilitates the system integration of different component models, from the definition of the system configuration to the batch-controlled execution of the simulations. For heterogeneous simulation environments, FEV uses xMOD for co-simulation.