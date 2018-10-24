Maximising the efficiency of in-vehicle development

October 24, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Increasing vehicle complexity, hybridisation and more stringent emissions legislation have led to stricter vehicle testing demands. As a result, a significant amount of time and money must be invested in prototype vehicles and in-vehicle testing.

AVL’s Smart Mobile Solutions provide dedicated and user-oriented applications to create a simplified, safe and ‘right first time’ approach for calibration engineers. In this 60-minute webinar, Marijn Hollander, Senior Product Manager for AVL Smart Mobile Solutions, discusses AVL’s approach for in-vehicle testing that meets real driving emissions standards for light- and heavy-duty vehicles (RDx).

Other topics of discussion include how AVL’s state-of-the-art tool can create RDx compliant routes, and how engineers can ensure that real-world testing is within the RDx boundaries while driving. A brand new solution which assists the calibration engineer in defining maneuvers and gives guidance as well as live feedback while driving these maneuvers is also showcased.