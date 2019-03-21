Mastering virtual fuel cell vehicle development—from component to system level

March 21, 2019 – 11am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

OEMs and suppliers that succeed in quickly bringing to market the required components and systems for fuel cell vehicles are well placed to play a leading role in future mobility. A scalable and integrated simulation approach known as ‘frontloading’ is key to accelerating the development process.

AVL offers tailored simulation solutions to support engineering tasks during the fuel cell development process to achieve a short time to market. These include concept, layout, analysis, optimisation and integration solutions—ranging from a system level analysis to detailed 3D component optimisation.

In this 60-minute webinar, Oliver Knaus, Product Manager for Electrification, and Reinhard Tatschl, Research and Technology Manager at AVL Advanced Simulation Technologies, walk through AVL’s unmatched simulation workflow covering the PEM fuel cell component and system development process. Focusing on performance, electrochemistry and thermal aspects, the webinar answers key questions regarding the media supply, hydrogen conversion, cooling and integration aspects.

Oliver and Reinhard demonstrate how AVL, with its decades of experience in powertrain development, can help players in this space to meet targets for a cleaner and sustainable future.