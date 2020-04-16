Market differentiation through region-specific ADAS performance targets

May 14, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Thanks to the global market penetration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control or lane centering assist, consumers demand features that operate reliably according to local and specific real-world conditions. Furthermore, OEMs demand differentiation from competitors, and it has become important to develop brand-specific key performance indicators (KPIs). This in particular must be factored in at a very early stage of development, in the system design phase.

AVL’s KPI-based target definition approach offers an optimal solution for these requirements. Using multi-dimensional KPI models enables the capture and analysis of customers’ individual driving styles in each target market. For each driving scenario, target bands are also developed and defined, making it possible to derive verification test cases and perform time efficient validation test drives.

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, AVL’s Philipp Quinz introduces and discusses the AVL approach, as well as the tools used to face this challenge.

