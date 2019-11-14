Managing automotive software complexity and safety with EB tresos and Arm® Cortex®-R52

November 14, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Automotive systems are increasingly complex, with more software than ever before across the entire vehicle. One of the driving forces of this evolution is the ability to consolidate functionality within a single more powerful electronic control unit (ECU). It can be a challenge to integrate this growing code base while supporting its isolation and managing updates to software over the lifetime of the vehicle.

In addition to this increase in code, there is also a need for higher levels of functional safety and freedom from interference that demands a robust solution supported in both hardware and software. Mixed criticality systems are more common and frequently requested to support function consolidation.

Arm processors and IP have been integrated into vehicles for decades. New processors such as Arm® Cortex®-R52 have been specifically developed to address the needs of next-generation high-performance real-time automotive systems with functional safety. The Cortex®-R52 is the first processor to implement the Armv8-R architecture which introduces support for real-time virtualization. This enables users to build systems with software separation to address the needs of functional safety and to support multiple operating systems, simplifying application consolidation through hardware-supported features native to the processor. Hardware support for real-time virtualization, running multiple virtual ECUs dedicated to different tasks on a single hardware, is managed by the EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor.

In this webinar, attendees will learn how to utilize this mechanism and reuse AUTOSAR software components (SWCs). The speakers will demonstrate how to integrate mixed criticality safety software using “bus-level” separation solutions and discuss how the interaction works between the EB tresos AutoCore OS or EB tresos Safety OS, and the EB tresos Embedded Hypervisor for Classic AUTOSAR integrations.

The presentation also reveals some of the challenges which arise with the increasing complexity of automotive software and the mechanisms to manage them, including how to handle the scheduling needs in a virtualized environment, or how to guarantee the real-time characteristics of the overall system.

In this joint webinar, Jochen Steuerwald from Elektrobit and James Scobie from Arm will provide an outline of these trends and describe how Arm processors and EB tresos can support you in your project execution.