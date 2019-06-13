How location intelligence is shaping the future of mobility

June 13, 2019 – 11am (Detroit) | 5pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Increasing urbanisation and a shift from car ownership to greater use of shared transportation services will fundamentally change how we move about our cities. This presents an opportunity for new mobility businesses to deliver more personalised, on-demand services as they put consumers at the heart of their organisations.

New mobility providers are targeting global coverage, yet many are still on the journey toward profitability. Technology for efficient fleet management and trip planning can support the growth of these organisations by helping them reduce costs and improve operational efficiency in the near-term.

In this 60-minute webinar, HERE’s Helmuth Ritzer—VP Connected Vehicle Services & former CTO of car2go, Nick Kelter—Director Product Management, and Thiago Goncalves—New Mobility Industry leader, discuss: