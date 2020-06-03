Lessons from restarting an automotive plant safely

July 14, 2020 – 10am EDT | 4pm CET

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Automakers face a dilemma over social-distancing and contact-tracing technology: should they opt for low cost but single-use solutions, or invest in technologies that have the power to transform? Many are using this tipping-point to go ‘all-in’ on factory-digitization, benefiting from both business continuity, and a taste of the transformation to come.

In this free, 60-minute webinar, Adrian Jennings, Chief Product Advocate at Ubisense will discuss: