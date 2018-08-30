ISO 26262 – 2nd Edition: Mandatory for motorcycles and commercial vehicles

August 30, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

ISO 26262 has been the functional safety standard for electrical and electronic passenger car systems since 2011, and ensures that the rising number of electronic functions and corresponding electronic control unit (ECU) software remain functionally safe.

The first edition of ISO 26262 is currently under review, with the second edition expected to come into effect later in 2018. This update extends its scope to include motorcycles and commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses. Therefore, adherence to the ISO 26262 standard will become mandatory for the development of motorcycles and commercial vehicles in future.

In this 60-minute webinar, Simon Friedmann, Functional Safety Consultant, Elektrobit and Bangdi Wang, Elektrobit will offer an overview of these expected changes, with a particular focus what they mean for motorcycle and commercial vehicle development.