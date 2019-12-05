Increase your productivity using EB tresos Studio and Dassault’s AUTOSAR Builder

December 5, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Automotive systems are increasingly complex, with more software than ever across the entire vehicle. Integrating the application software layer with the basic software (BSW) takes considerable time and is error prone.

A number of tools do exist helping with this integration process, though not all of them offer smooth interoperability. As both EB tresos Studio and AUTOSAR Builder are based on the AUTOSAR data model coming from the consortia, they can ensure full AUTOSAR compatibility, making data exchange between both tools seamless.

Enriched with dedicated and aligned validation profiles, each tool gives the user additional early feedback, which minimizes iterations, saving you valuable time.

In this joint webinar, Dennis Drees of Elektrobit and Michael Seibt of Dassault Systèmes demonstrate how AUTOSAR Builder and EB tresos Studio complement each other and support you in your daily challenges such as interoperability, data integrity, and round-trip engineering.