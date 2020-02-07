In-car entertainment at the crossroads: Dead end or road to the future?

February 25, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Demand for connected services in the car is playing an increasingly influential role in new car purchasing decisions. According to a Deloitte report, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) is now in the top three criteria for car buyers.

This is the new reality: cars are becoming an intrinsic part of the connected lifestyle, and it will only be boosted with developments like 5G, autonomous driving and large screens in vehicles. It should come as no surprise that tech companies are now also re-thinking IVI -.

So how will the battle for the attention of car users play out? Which use cases will we see in the future? And does anyone need video in a car?

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, Sven Eckoldt and Robert Guest from ACCESS Europe share expert insights from the forefront of the IVI battleground, and draw on their experiences to discuss the future of the in-car UX and lifestyle and its implications for the industry, both in the short and long-term. Will the car become our second living room?

