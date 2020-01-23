Hypervisors in the vehicle: A standards-based approach to virtualization

February 13, 2020 – 11am (Detroit) | 5pm (Stuttgart) | 9:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Hypervisors and virtualization solutions are prevalent in IT and have found their way into many vertical industries.

Some hypervisor solutions are also being deployed in vehicle systems, but do these deployments allow the flexibility and interoperability that standards-based approaches typically offer for other software in the vehicle? Is there a need for a more standards-based approach for deploying hypervisors in the vehicle that has the potential to ensure that automotive requirements are met, to reduce risk and concerns among adopters of virtualization, promote portability, and to minimize system integration effort?

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, participants will hear from Tero Salminen, Senior Director Product, Virtualization at OpenSynergy and GENIVI Technical Lead Gunnar Andersson.