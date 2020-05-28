Hydrogen – a solution to the intermittency of renewable fuels for fleets?

June 16, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Intermittency of renewable energy resources makes the supply less predictable compared to fossil energy sources.

In a possible ramp-up scenario, Martin Rothbart from AVL will talk about the use case of small geofenced fleets and how they can be the starting point for a CO2 neutral transport sector.

Some of the key takeaways from this presentation include the following:

For sustainable transportation a cross industries approach is required;

The CO2 challenge requires the use of renewable energy production;

Green electricity can be used directly, or converted and stored chemically;

Due to intermittency of renewable electricity production, very large, scaled up energy storage solutions are a mandatory requirement;

H2 at large scale is required, but the conversion towards renewable energy carriers must be started in small fleets now.

This webinar is being hosted by Automotive World, in collaboration with our webinar partner. Our webinar partner for this event is: AVL List GmbH. With respect to information we forward to AVL List GmbH, please see their privacy statement at https://www.avl.com /privacy-policy.