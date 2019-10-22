Hybrid solutions for CO2 reduction in truck and bus applications

October 22, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Worldwide, CO2 legislation is driving bus and truck manufacturers to introduce more efficient powertrain solutions for their future products. Full electric vehicles (BEV and FCEV) will play an important role in next-generation buses and trucks, but due to concerns about energy density and total cost of ownership (TCO), there will continue to be a place for conventional powertrains. With limited further efficiency improvements in internal combustion engine technology, hybrids have the potential to combine the advantages of both electrified and conventional powertrains.

Hybrid technology selection depends largely on vehicle application. For long-haul applications, a mild hybrid solution might deliver the best trade-off between fuel efficiency and system costs, while the energy recuperation of urban delivery trucks or buses makes a full hybrid the logical solution.

In this 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Cuneyt Dagdeviren, Product Manager Electrification Truck & Bus, Bernhard Raser, Product Manager IC Powertrain Truck & Bus, and Felix Bayer, System Development Engineer On-Road, discuss the criteria for hybrid technology selection, and the toolchain required to achieve the optimum solutions for different hybrid technologies.

