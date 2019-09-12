How to predict battery life in electric truck and bus fleets

September 12, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The lifetime of lithium-ion batteries is a major talking point in the automotive industry today, as it directly impacts the electrical range of an electric vehicle throughout its life cycle.

With this in mind, AVL is developing a toolchain of battery testing, battery aging simulation and vehicle fleet tracking, to predict the battery lifetime for individual vehicles according to their specific driving usage.

In this 60-minute webinar, AVL experts Veronika Obersteiner, Project Manager IODP Architecture & Technology and Paul Schiffbänker, Product Manager Electrification, provide an overview of battery lifetime modelling approaches with a specific focus on their application for fleet management.

Based on the direct relation between the monitored battery operation mode and the associated damage due to aging effects, the presented solution provides valuable insight for battery development, in-use and second life applications.

