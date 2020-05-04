How to manage battery testbeds efficiently

June 15, 2020 – 8am (Detroit) | 2pm (Stuttgart) | 5:30pm (New Delhi)

The automotive industry is currently undergoing profound technological changes. Vehicle manufacturers and suppliers must, therefore, face new challenges, especially in the field of battery development and its validation.

Battery test operators are under pressure to master a multitude of tasks with maximum efficiency and to react flexibly to changing test methods.The core tasks of a test field operator, therefore, include the coordination of a wide range of tests with a large number of battery test objects with minimum resources in the shortest possible time.

In this 60-minute webinar, Marinette Iwanicki, Product Manager at AVL List GmbH, provides unique insight into the challenges facing test field operators and their teams and how AVL can support them as a reliable partner in efficiently managing their battery test beds.

