How to make more efficient electrified vehicles through simulation

June 25, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

One important measure to meet the ever more stringent restrictions on fleet average CO2 emissions is increasing the degree of vehicle powertrain electrification. This starts with electrified auxiliaries of conventional powertrains and ranges all the way to fully electric vehicles (EVs).

Modern plug-in vehicles, also known as PHEVs, are characterised by energy conversions and may even use multiple energy sources. This requires a holistic view of the energy flows within the vehicle system. To perform this analysis, a multi-domain system simulation approach is necessary, optimising the overall energy requirements during representative driving conditions that consider the influence of control functions. They define how the vehicle propulsion system operates—e.g. purely electrical or combined driving, recuperative or dissipative braking etc. The insight gained by this numerical investigation is the basis for further design modifications of individual components.

In this 60-minute webinar, Oliver Knaus, Product Manager Electrification, Advanced Simulation Technologies at AVL, discusses how to optimise the energy consumption of the entire system, while respecting the individual demands of performance and drivability.

