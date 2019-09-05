How to handle new cable requirements in electrified powertrains

September 5, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Increasingly stringent emission standards have led to the rapid projected growth of electric vehicles (EVs) hybrids (HEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), which in turn will lead to the rapid demand for large gauge wires and cables.

Wire harness manufacturers must take care to ensure quality connections in the harsh environments in which these cables and terminations will perform.

In this 60-minute webinar, Todd Troutman, Development Engineer at TE Connectivity takes a look at on the unique challenges that harness makers must consider in order to manage cable preparation, automation, high mix/low volume, and aluminum terminations.