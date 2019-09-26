How to handle growing complexity in automotive safety-critical multi-core ECUs

September 26, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

With each model cycle, a growing number of electronic control units (ECUs) are entering new vehicles and with them, more functions. To get around this, advanced ‘multicore’ ECUs have been developed to process multiple functions simultaneously. However, growing safety requirements are increasing the overall complexity of such projects, and create significant challenges when it comes to project execution.

Traditionally, a hardware mechanism like the memory protection unit (MPU) in a microcontroller is necessary to separate software with different levels of safety criticality. With the increasing usage of multi-core microcontrollers and the consolidation of functionalities, it is even more likely to have systems with mixed criticality.

Altium, which works with leading Tier 1 suppliers and automakers, has developed the TASKING Safety Checker. This can be combined with Elektrobit’s AUTOSAR Basic Software EB tresos AutoCore to help establish a smoother and faster workflow. In this 60-minute webinar, Roman Iseler, Product Manager at EB and Joachim Hampp, Global Product Architect at Altium, explain this in greater detail and introduce the components that are involved.

In addition, they outline how to use both products together, demonstrate the advantages and introduce possible safety-relevant use cases. For example, the ability to receive fast feedback if the software has any memory violations prior to hardware testing. The presentation also includes a demonstration of how to simplify the separation of mixed-criticality software to improve the implementation, integration, and run-time behaviour of a system.