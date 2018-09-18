How to find the right quality criteria for automotive software architectures

September 18, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Automotive software architecture does not exist for its own sake, but as a means to an end: a reliable, high performing and maintainable automotive system.

Product quality according to ISO 9126, ISO 25010 and other similar standards is just as important as process quality, which accords to standards such as ISO 15504 – also known as ‘SPICE’ (Software Process Improvement and Capability Determination).

While software architecture alone does not guarantee quality, the absence of good software architecture is an early indicator for failure during phases of automotive software development.

In this 60-minute webinar, Dr Markus Glaab, Software Architecture Consultant at Elektrobit, will discuss quality criteria for automotive software architectures. He will also investigate the overall effectiveness of software architecture work that is being carried out in some areas today.

Key topics of discussion will include: