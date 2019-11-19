How to find the optimum cost and efficiency combination for multi-motor electric drive systems

November 19, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Today’s electric vehicles are equipped with various types of electric drive units (EDUs). The most commonly used e-motor type is the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM), but other technologies are also used successfully by automakers such as Tesla and Renault. In vehicles in the mid to high power range, it is common for two EDUs to be used.

In this free 60-minute webinar, Peter Janssen, Group Director Business Line Electric Drive Unit at FEV describes a study into different power splits and different e-motor types for an exemplary application with 230 kW peak power and 5000 Nm peak axle torque. The study shows that a split of installed power of about 30% on the front axle and 70% on the rear can be recommended as an optimum balance between energy efficiency in daily and test cycle conditions and cost.

By using a smart combination of e-motor types, such as ASM on the rear axle and EESM or PMSM on the front axle, energy efficiency can be increased significantly (up to 4%) compared to a two-wheel drive version with moderate cost increase.