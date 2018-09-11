How to establish communities of trust in a connected world

September 11, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

The automotive ecosystem continues to become ever more connected, with connected vehicles morphing into increasingly connected communities encompassing cities, homes, workplaces, commerce and beyond. But as the ‘art of the possible’ is still being pondered, connected world constituents are becoming increasingly concerned as to how data will be managed within these communities.

In this 60-minute webinar, hosted by Hortonworks, Harman and the GENIVI Alliance, experts will discuss how technologies such as Blockchain and Open Source Data Management solutions are creating communities of trust in an increasingly connected world. Topics investigated will include how confidence and trust can be provided with regards to how data is shared and used, and how data practices can be audited over time to ensure compliance with established standards.