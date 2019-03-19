How to ensure safety during battery simulation and testing

March 19, 2019 – 11am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Batteries are the key components in electrified powertrains and need to meet strict requirements regarding durability, reliability and performance. Furthermore, a key topic throughout the complete battery development process is safety.

In this 60-minute webinar, AVL battery experts Paul Schiffbänker, Product Manager, Electrification, and Martin Schweiger, Senior Application Manager, Battery Test Systems, will discuss the various aspects that need to be considered when testing an EV battery. Key talking points include: safety by design, electrical and thermal safety, safety in an ageing system and safety during testing and validation.