How to efficiently test and calibrate xEVs

September 20, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Efficient calibration and testing methods are vital in order to meet the massive growth in demand for xEV propulsion systems, which include plug-in hybrids and full electric vehicles. Particular challenges lie in managing the increasing complexity of these systems, and meeting a shorter time to market.

In this 60-minute webinar, Gerald Teuschl, Senior Product Manager, Electrified Powertrains, and Richard Schneider, Lead Engineer, System Evaluation and Integration at AVL, will demonstrate AVL’s approach to these issues. Drawing from the results of various examples, the discussion will focus on the primary methods and working environments required to efficiently test the functional integration and calibration of electrified propulsion systems.