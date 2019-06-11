How to efficiently separate automotive functions within a multi-core system

June 11, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The architecture of new vehicles continues to evolve, and is resulting in the consolidation of functions across the entire vehicle. Such evolution has led to the development of necessary concepts to realise virtual electronic control units (ECUs).

The separation of functional components within one ECU must be guaranteed, and can be enabled via a multi-core system. Additionally, the interaction of safety requirements must be considered and applied.

EB tresos AutoCore Embedded Hypervisor is a virtual ECU concept that enables at least two software instances on separated cores, and is a perfect solution for the separation of functions within a multi-core system. It is a well-suited solution, and supports use cases with features for cross-core communication, inter-core notification, and core resource management.

In this 60-minute webinar, Elektrobit’s Roman Iseler walks through a number of use cases for EB’s hypervisor concept, its value to stakeholders and its importance in handling complex software systems. He also discusses the separation of functions within a multi-core system, the high level of complexity due to increased functional consolidation, and how to enable complex project execution.