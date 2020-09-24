How to develop battery technologies for large series applications – on the example of immersion cooling

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL‘s Wenzel Prochazka provides unique insight into how to cool an electric vehicle battery using a dielectric fluid to remove heat from the cells, contactors and busbars.

This innovative development strategy enables a battery system to run continuously at higher power and also facilitates quicker charging times. In addition to these performance enhancements, safety can be improved by eliminating thermal runaway issues.

Key topics and takeaways: