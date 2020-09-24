How to develop battery technologies for large series applications – on the example of immersion cooling

In this free, 60-minute webinar, AVL‘s Wenzel Prochazka provides unique insight into how to cool an electric vehicle battery using a dielectric fluid to remove heat from the cells, contactors and busbars.
This innovative development strategy enables a battery system to run continuously at higher power and also facilitates quicker charging times. In addition to these performance enhancements, safety can be improved by eliminating thermal runaway issues.
Key topics and takeaways:
- How to maximize cooling and heating efficiency in EV batteries using a dielectric fluid
- Gain insight into how AVL’s battery competence team tackles the multiple challenges in bringing the system from a first concept idea to SOP and beyond
- How AVL overcomes the technical limits when implementing immersion cooling
- Virtual validation results will show the technical readiness of the design results