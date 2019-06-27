How to achieve the next steps in engine efficiency for hybrid vehicles

Ricardo’s Richard Osborne and Roscoe Sellers discuss how ultra-high efficiency engines can be developed for hybrid applications

With huge pressure on the powertrain to support a reduction in vehicle CO2, it is critical to leverage the most cost-effective benefits from the ongoing shift towards electrification. To support this goal, Ricardo has developed the Magma xEV engine concept to deliver a significant improvement in efficiency.

A new range of technology building blocks become available from powertrain hybridisation, and can be effectively combined by 1-D and 3-D analysis to maximise their contribution. In this 60-minute webinar, Dr. Richard Osborne, Ricardo Global Technical Expert for Gasoline Combustion and Roscoe Sellers, Ricardo Chief Engineer, showcase a path towards the next generation of ultra-high efficiency engines for electrified powertrains.

A key talking point will be the potential benefits of the selected engine architecture, combined with the assessed technology packages such as water injection, lean homogeneous combustion and corona discharge ignition.

