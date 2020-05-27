How silicone solutions in EV battery assembly can improve thermal management and fire protection

June 18, 2020 – 9am (Detroit) | 3pm (Stuttgart) | 6:30pm (New Delhi)

Widescale EV adoption will depend on the industry’s ability to meet ever-increasing expectations for reliability, processing, cost, performance, and value. To achieve this, battery makers will have to design smaller, lighter, and cheaper high-density lithium battery packs which can be produced in large volumes and deliver more power over longer timeframes through better thermal control.

To enable this future, the silicone properties which enable Dow materials to excel in a wide range of electronics, automotive electronics and other applications could prove invaluable in addressing these challenges and help prepare the industry for the electric vehicles of tomorrow.

In this hour-long Automotive World webinar, Erica Everett, Mobility Marketing Manager at Dow discuss emerging market trends. Julien Richeton, PhD, Technical Service & Development Scientist and Greg Becker, Technical Service & Development Scientist at Dow also review Dow solutions that aim to address the industry’s challenges and help viewers to understand the benefits of using silicone materials for battery cell encapsulation for the mitigation of thermal runaway.

