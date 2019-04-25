How silicon carbide semiconductors can electrify the automotive powertrain

April 25, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

In recent years an increasing number of automotive manufacturers have looked at using silicon carbide (SiC) devices within powertrain applications. SiC technology has moved from a “maybe one day” option, to a tangible solution that can be leveraged today.

In this webinar, Katharina Berberich, a Senior Engineer responsible for Electronics Technology Roadmap at AVL SFR, discusses: