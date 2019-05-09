How emissions-relevant driving cycles can be transferred from road to lab

May 9, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Due to legal requirements, the additional costs OEMs face when performing emissions-relevant tests on the road and on chassis dynos have increased considerably.

In order to make things easier, road tests can also be carried out in testbed environments. However, there are several factors that must be considered if this is to be successfully implemented:

For the relocation of emissions-relevant tests in testbed environments, appropriate vehicle and driver models are required; and especially for engine testbeds, suitable transmission models are necessary

The methodology used on the testbed is also decisive; it is the only way to ensure high measurement quality

Nevertheless, road tests must not be forgotten. Preparation (e.g. selection of the best route), execution (assistance systems that support the driver with regard to dynamic criteria) and post-processing (preparation of the measurement data for transfer to a testbed environment) require appropriate tools

During this 60-minute webinar, Dr. Christian Mayr, Project Manager, Integrated and Open Development Platform at AVL, discusses how emissions-relevant driving cycles can be executed on testbeds. As an example, results from a customer project involving chassis dyno and engine testbeds are shown.