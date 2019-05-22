How co-simulation can aid the development and virtual validation of ADAS functions

May 22, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

The introduction of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) has become a strong driver of innovation in the automotive industry. Safety requirements, paired with short development times, can only be met by using highly efficient simulation and testing methods. As the requirements cannot be covered by a single simulation tool, it is necessary to perform integration within a versatile co-simulation environment.

AVL offers a robust and open co-simulation and integration platform called Model.CONNECT, which connects environment, traffic, driver, sensor, vehicle and controls models with cloud computing resources and hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) testing systems, for ADAS engineers to perform rapid prototyping, system integration, large-scale function optimisation and safety validation.

In this webinar, Josko Balic, Product Manager for Model.CONNECT, System Simulation and virtual ADAS solutions at AVL Advanced Simulation Technologies, explains how to utilise Model.CONNECT for different ADAS applications—such as platooning, highway pilot, parking assist and adaptive cruise control—while ensuring optimal performance and accuracy within a consistent and seamless development process.

This webinar is being hosted by Automotive World, in collaboration with our webinar partner. Our webinar partner for this event is: AVL List GmbH. With respect to information we forward to AVL List GmbH, please see their privacy statement at https://www.avl.com /privacy-policy.