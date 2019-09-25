How battery benchmarking can create high performance, reliable and safe EV batteries

September 25, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Comparing the technical and commercial information of batteries that are used in electrified propulsion systems is a key step in gaining state-of-the art knowledge and engineering methodology understanding. But how can the available data provide an insight into the key functions of the battery systems and their interactions in the vehicle?

AVL’s Series Battery Benchmarking programme provides a database for the objective comparison of technical attributes and engineering methodology with market competitors. This helps to create a clear definition of the characteristics for high performing, reliable and safe batteries.

As part of the programme, 270 different criteria are evaluated through AVL benchmarking metrics displayed in eight high-level attributes. The resulting integrated system performance values are highlighted to support current and future development programmes.

In this 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Paul Schiffbänker, Product Manager Electrification and Martin Zaversky, a Battery Development Engineer, discuss the methodology used and compare the latest results, with a focus on the current benchmark portfolio. This includes the Audi e-tron Quattro, Jaguar I-Pace, Hyundai Kona, Tesla Model 3 and many more.

