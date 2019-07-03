How 5G and C-V2X is creating a smarter, more connected car experience

July 3, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The automotive industry is going through an unprecedented period of change that will reshape our vehicles, roads and cities. The foundational technologies and user experiences that have made the smartphone the largest technology platform in human history are now enabling innovation across almost every sector, and automotive is no exception.

This industry stands at the forefront of harnessing these capabilities, with connected cars and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies driving transformation by making transportation not only more automated but also safer, more efficient and better for the environment.

As an inventor of breakthrough technologies that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates, Qualcomm has led the development of this kind of automotive technology and has been advancing the industry for more than 15 years. Its solutions give vehicles the ability to communicate with each other and everything around them, complementing the capabilities of evolving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

As part of 3GPP release 14, cellular V2X (C-V2X) brings important enhancements over 802.11p/DSRC, as well as a rich roadmap to 5G in order to provide a unified connectivity platform for the safer vehicles of tomorrow.

In this webinar, Jim Misener, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm, explains how cellular technologies, including 5G and on-device intelligence, will forever change the driving experience.