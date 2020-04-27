High-performance battery for premium class hybrid vehicles

May 13, 2020 – 10am (Stuttgart) | 1:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Current developments in hybrid vehicle technology focus on reducing pollutant and C02 emissions in corresponding test cycles at minimal additional cost. Special attention is paid to the driver’s and passengers’ perception of optimal drivability and optional retrieval of drive power, both essential factors in the decision to buy a premium-class vehicle.

Battery systems for such premium hybrid vehicles must have a long cycle life with an energy capacity of 1 – 2 kWh. Particularly challenging here is the high charging and, above all, high discharging rates of up to 50 degrees Celsius, combined with installation space restrictions. Such power requirements result in high demands on the battery cell and module design.

In this free Automotive World webinar, Dr. Michael Stapelbroek, Director Battery Systems at FEV presents a new type of modular, high-performance battery system for hybrid vehicles that meets these requirements. The concept is based on a combined central structural element with cooling functions and flexible module format, which can be assembled using conventional methods. The selected cells are based on lithium titanate (LTO) cell chemistry. In the liquid cooling concept presented here, the module design allows a flexible package of batteries that fits into limited and, thanks to their geometry, challenging installation spaces.