Future-proofing to secure the connected automotive ecosystem

August 15, 2018 – 11am (Detroit) | 5pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30 pm (New Delhi)

New vulnerabilities that grant low-level system access to a hacker are becoming increasingly common, and it has been shown that a new vulnerability will hit the streets just weeks or months after the product does.

Questions remain as to how the automotive industry can deploy a connected ecosystem that will remain secure, and OEMs must take the ‘0-day advantage’ away from attackers by future-proofing these systems. While over-the-air (OTA) systems can push down fixes, those fixes must be implemented and thoroughly tested.

During the 60-minute webinar, Stacy Janes, Chief Security Architect at Irdeto, will outline how future-proofing can allow automotive systems to remain secure during that critical time frame between when an attacker discovers a vulnerability, and when the system is eventually updated to protect against an attack.