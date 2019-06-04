Fuel cell truck powertrains – a pathway to zero emission transport?

June 4, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The heavy-duty truck market has been facing stricter emission regulations around the world. As such, the need for zero emission powertrains is growing in importance, and fuel cells could be an attractive alternative to battery electric solutions.

In this 60-minute webinar, William Resende, Global Product Manager, Fuel Cell Systems and Heimo Schreier, Head of Product Line, Truck & Bus Electrification, discuss:

the market drivers for fuel cell trucks

how fuel cells compare to other zero emission alternatives

the advantages of a fuel cell

the remaining technology challenges

AVL’s solutions and technologies for this specific application

