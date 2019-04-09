From tank-to-wheel to life-cycle-assessment

April 9, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Today’s emissions legislation for passenger cars is based only on the fuel that is used in the vehicle, known as ‘tank-to-wheel.’ In future, a more holistic view of the generated greenhouse gas emissions is required. The manufacturing process still has an impact on the environment, and electrical energy used to propel zero emissions vehicles also needs to be produced.

The rise of battery electric (EV) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCVs) triggers the discussion about the CO2 footprint of a vehicle’s used energy from well-to-tank. Synthetic fuels seem to have an influence, and the energy intensity of vehicle production is also moving more into focus.

During this 60-minute webinar, Martin Rothbart, Senior Product Manager Energy and Sustainability at AVL, discusses how a vehicle’s CO2 footprint can be calculated over its life-cycle. Different examples of the influencing parameters, such as energy mix, used processes and geographic location, are also discussed in detail.