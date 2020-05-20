From prototype to production: the evolution of an automotive cluster HMI project

June 29, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

In today’s highly connected automobile industry, it’s important to equip your car with navigation systems, infotainment units, voice-enabled user interfaces, and instrument clusters to keep up with the trends. Therefore, you need user interfaces that are sleek, intuitive, and above all, seamlessly integrated.

In this free, 60-minute Automotive World webinar, Jörg Scherer, Head of Competence Center User Experience at Elektrobit shares best practices for a cluster HMI project that evolves from prototype to production-ready. Learn how the success of this project relied on EB GUIDE, Elektrobit’s end-to-end HMI development toolchain to create compelling, state-of-the-art user interfaces for cars.

Key takeaways: