From concept to start-of-production powertrain bearing analysis

April 17, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Modern powertrains demand improved efficiency in spite of greater loads and speeds, whilst also guaranteeing seamless durability. Bearings endure the maximum strain of this modernisation trend, and a correct bearing layout and design can be the difference between a good and a great product. Shorter development cycles also make it crucial to achieve a ‘ready for production’ design, which is achievable only via simulations.

Virtual Dynamics is FEV`s multi-body dynamics simulation (MBS) software which understands the needs of different fidelity bearing models for each development stage and across varying applications. It also recognises the demand for enhanced modelling approaches for a comprehensive analysis.

In this free 60-minute webinar, FEV’s Swapnil Shah, Applications Engineer, Virtual Dynamics and Mustafa Duyar, Product Manager, Virtual Dynamics, demonstrate the easy-to-use bearing modelling capabilities, with a focus on the ‘state-of-the-art’ Thermo-Elasto-Hydrodynamic (TEHD) solution. The approach utilises the advancements of flexible structures in MBS to directly couple the fluid and structural dynamics. This provides a complete interaction between the bearing hydrodynamics, and the full range of structural dynamics, to broaden the field of application and improve the quality of results.