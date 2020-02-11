From ADAS to HAD: Building trust in automation with location technology, Electronic Horizon and platform capabilities

March 12, 2020 – 11.30am (Detroit) | 5.30pm (Stuttgart) | 10pm (New Delhi)

Automated driving technology is advancing fast, but consumer lags behind. To ensure mass market adoption of driver assistance and driving automation across OEM fleets, consumer familiarity and confidence needs to increase

In this free, hour-long Automotive World webinar, a panel of experts outline how a better understanding of a vehicle’s environment – and knowledge of changing road conditions that lie beyond the line of sight – leads to more confident and predictable decision-making processes for ADAS and Automated Driving systems.

Joining HERE speakers Andrei Iordache, Industry Solutions Manager, Connected and Automated Driving and Sheila Nedelcu, Director of Product Management, Highly Automated Driving, Dr Michael Reichel, Director of Product Management, Automated Driving, Elektrobit and Matthieu Bonnet, Lead Architect, Continental.

Learn from HERE, Continental and Elektrobit how location technology, electronic horizon software and platform connectivity can build trust in automation.