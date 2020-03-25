From 0D to 3D: Simulation approaches for vehicle fuel cell systems

April 8, 2020 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

The design of a vehicle fuel cell system requires intensive use of computational methods. Not only is the optimization of the individual components such as compressors, humidifiers, injectors and the fuel cell itself required, but so too is the optimization of the interaction of these components. Both optimization targets pose different requirements on the level of detail of the computational method.

In this free, 60-minute Automotive World webinar, Marius Zubel, Technical Specialist Fuel Cell Simulation at FEV presents a modelling framework for fuel cell systems which is capable of solving both optimization targets.